One of the most interesting and fact-filled sessions will be TECHSURVEY 2021 presented by JACOBS MEDIA Founder/President FRED JACOBS. For this year’s 16th annual industry-wide study of media and technology, TECHSURVEY 2021 will provide radio broadcasters with a very different look at the media landscape and the audience – thanks to COVID-19. This is the first study that will measure key indicators impacting radio broadcaster during the pandemic. To provide optimal relevance, the data is cross-tabbed by gender, generation, and 14 formats, allowing radio execs the ability to understand the post-pandemic media environment.

All of the key performance indicators from past studies will be tracked – broadcast radio listening momentum, why radio matters, station engagement, listening locations, and devices used. TS 2021 also provides longitudinal data for social media, the connected car, mobile device, audio and video streaming, smart speakers, and e-commerce holiday shopping. This new study will also provide insight about how radio broadcasters performed during the pandemic, and how changing listening patterns – thanks to WFH and less time in the car – have impacted the industry.

New areas of investigation include virtual meetings and live streaming participation, the newest video streaming platforms, current attitudes about social media and privacy, and comfort participating in “normal” activities at this stage of the pandemic.

The ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT, a virtual event scheduled to take place from 8a to 3p (PT) on each of the two days APRIL 21 & 22, seeks to bring together audio thought leaders and experts from the U.S. and around the globe to share their knowledge and discuss innovations in radio, streaming and podcasting with content designed to address changes in the work place, financials and the future of the audio business in a post-COVID-19 world.

Registrants can watch and interact with most session moderators and speakers in real time with live Q&A, and when the session is over, it will be available on demand to re-watch/re-listen, or to watch/listen for the first time at your convenience, or as many times as you'd like.

