vCREATIVE,, a provider of media workflow software solutions for radio, has selected GREAU CREATIVE as its agency of record to handle all national creative design, event production, communications and branding.

GREAU (pronounced "grow") is the marketing division of REATRO VENTURES, a company founded by former SBG CEO JASON BAILEY based in BOCA RATON, FL. The creative agency will assist vCREATIVE in expanding their brand voice and creative positioning across all platforms, focusing on communications through traditional media and digital strategies in order to connect with users through cohesive and engaging messaging.



Commented vCREATIVE CEO/co-founder JINNY LADERER, “Cool. Fun. Eye-Catching. Consistent. Effective. The talented GREAU CREATIVE team is a natural partner to take vCREATIVE's marketing to the new and higher level. When it comes to marketing and branding, JAY and I have always shared a common passion and vision.”



GREAU CREATIVE and vCREATIVE have jointly launched their new brand campaign, SAVE TIME FASTER, across all platforms.

Added REATRO VENTURES CEO BAILEY, “Since the moment vCREATIVE made their debut more than a decade ago, JINNY and JOHN have treated their brand like employee #1. It's evident in how well-known and well-respected the company and its team are across the industry. I’m honored that GREATU has been selected to assist in the next chapter of telling the vCREATIVE story and I look forward to all the fun our two teams will have together while doing so."

