Talk On Its Way

POWER 95.7, LLC Classic Hip Hop KPPF-A (formerly KCBR-A)-K253AH-K239CH (POWER 95.7-1040-98.5)/MONUMENT-COLORADO SPRINGS, CO is planning to flip to AC weekdays and brokered local News-Talk on weekends with plans to take the station to a full-time talk format by the end of the year, reports the COLORADO SPRINGS GAZETTE.

GM TED ROBERTSON told the paper that the new format will be phased in soon, with weekends brokered out to hosts on specialty topic like real estate, business, and technology; ultimately, ROBERTSON, who worked at crosstown NEWS-PRESS & GAZETTE News-Talk KRDO-A-F before joining POWER MEDIA GROUP upon their acquisition of KPPF from MICHAEL KNAR's SGMK COMMUNICATIONS PARTNERS in DECEMBER, said that he will anchor afternoon news. Radio production veteran AL VASQUEZ has been hired as Production Mgr. and former 365 GRAND CLUB Pres. ANDREW WOEHLE will serve as GSM.

