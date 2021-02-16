Get Your Shots Now

You still have time to register for NUVOODOO’s "17th Rating Prospect Study," the first snapshot of likely panelists and diary-keepers in 2021 entitled "How to Get Your Ratings From Here To Vaccinated" -- click here to signup for this event that runs TODAY from 9-10a (PT).

NUVOODOO has completed interviews with close to 3,500 14 to 54 year-olds over the first two weeks of JANUARY, including the subset most likely to participate in the radio ratings. The sweeping changes in Americans’ daily lives have led to seismic shifts in media consumption. In less than 40 minutes, we’ll cover the things you need to know to help put your radio station on top of the NIELSEN ratings.

The more one listens to radio, the more likely on is to be on leading digital platforms at least daily, if not more often. Example, six in ten 14 – 54’s tell us they use YOUTUBE once a day or more. But among those who listen to radio an hour or more each day, that number jumps to just shy of eight in 10 daily+ YOUTUBE users. Conversely, those who report light listening to radio also tend to be lighter digital platform users. Example, only 28% of light radio users (less than 15 minutes a day) tell us they’re on snapchat daily or more often (72% use it less or not at all) …but among heavy radio listeners (1 hour + daily), the number of SNAPCHAT daily or more-often users almost doubles.

NUVOODOO takeaway: Those who listen to radio the most spend the most time on digital platforms, and since heavy radio listeners are the ballgame for solid ratings then radio station should leverage as many of these organic digital touchpoints as possible to drive more occasions of listening.

« see more Net News