Former longtime ENTERCOM Alternative KITS (ALT 105.3)/SAN FRANCISCO APD/MD AARON AXELSEN has been hired as Head Of Programming for a newly created audio division of FLOOD MEDIA: FLOOD FREQUENCY MODULATIONS (FLOOD FM). AXELSEN will be overseeing the programming and development of FLOOD FM, a 24/7 digital indie, alternative and electronic radio station, as well as branded podcasting, and joins FLOOD MAGAZINE co-publisher RANDY BOOKASTA as part of the music and culture team.

ANTHEMIC AGENCY and FLOOD MEDIA founder and CEO ALAN SARTIRANA said, "I’ve known and worked with AARON for over 25 years and have always had a great deal of admiration for the work he did with ALT 105.3/LIVE 105 and POPSCENE. "FLOOD MEDIA’s mission is to tell the stories often overlooked by other traditional publishers and media outlets. We’ve seen tremendous growth over the past five years and the audio division was the next logical step. I know AARON will be on the forefront of the audio medium and continue to champion the best artists for discerning music fans all around the world."

“With FLOOD MEDIA, ALAN and team have built something truly special and I’m thrilled to be joining an ever-evolving team filled with top creatives and music industry leaders,” AXELSEN said. "I look forward to bringing my passion for new music discovery and experience of cultivating communities to such a reputable and trustworthy brand."

AXELSEN previously spent over two decades at KITS and anchored two of the longest running new music specialty shows, SOUNDCHECK and SUBSONIC. AXELSEN co-founded and manages SAN FRANCISCO-based POPSCENE, an influential indie music club and plans tp launch events in LOS ANGELES and throughout the country starting in 2022.

Congratulate AXELSEN at axelsen@floodmagazine.com.

