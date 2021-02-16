Now With LadyGang / PodcastOne

The podcast "BLACK GIRLS TEXTING" has joined PODCASTONE's LADYGANG PODCAST NETWORK, with the first episode under the new network sales and distribution arrangement posting TOMORROW (2/17) and featuring ROBIN THICKE. The show, co-hosted by GLYNN POGUE, SADE PARHAM, and CHELSEA "PINKY" ROJAS, launched in 2018 and becomes LADYGANG's sixth podcast.

In a press release, a comment attributed to the hosts reads, "We are so excited to be joining PODCASTONE and LADYGANG, especially since female podcasters are few and far between. The number gets even smaller when you get into female podcasters of color and even smaller when you get into Black female podcasters. We are excited to make our mark in this industry with the help of the awesome ladies of LADYGANG and hope to open the door for even more women who have something to say."

LADYGANG co-host/co-founder KELTIE KNIGHT said, "I discovered GLYNN, SADE and CHELSEA when they had JANELLE MONAE on as a guest and was instantly hooked. I reached out to them in praise for their killer show and found that they might need us at LADYGANG just as much as we need their style of entertainment. There's such a symbiotic relationship between The LADYGANG as a show and BLACK GIRLS TEXTING, it literally couldn't be more of a match made in heaven."

