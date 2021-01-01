-
Arizona AM-Translator LMA Turns To Sale
PHOENIX RADIO BROADCASTING, LLC is selling News-Talk KYCA-A-K278CN (THE NEWS)/PRESCOTT, AZ to JASON ZINZILETA and JANICE DERKS' PRESCOTT BROADCASTING, LLC for $1.03 million ($130,000 cash, $900,000 in a promissory note). The buyer has been programming KYCA and sister Easy Listening KAHM-K269EE/SPRING VALLEY-PRESCOTT, AZ under an LMA since JANUARY 12, 2018.
In other filings with the FCC, TEXAS YOUTH ORGANIZATION is transferring KRQP-LP/ARLINGTON, TX to NUEVA VIDA / NEW LIFE ASSEMBLY INC. for $21,000 (fair market value of equipment).
OHIO MIDLAND NEWSGROUP, LLC has filed for an STA to operate KROC-F/ROCHESTER, MN at reduced power due to antenna damage.
Applying for Silent STAs were PRAIRIE WINDS BROADCASTING, INC. (K252FB/MILBANK, SD, relocating) and AMERICAN EDUCATION FOUNDATION, INC. (W273CZ/PLANO, IL, equipment and tower site work).
OHIO MIDLAND NEWSGROUP, LLC has requested an extension of its Silent STA for W235BX/COLLIERS, WV while work is delayed by the pandemic and poor weather.
EDGEWATER BROADCASTING, INC. has closed on the donation of W227CI/CATLETTSBURG, KY to RADIO BY GRACE, INC.
EQUITY COMMUNICATIONS, L.P. has closed on the sale of Top 40 WAIV (simulcast of WAYV/ATLANTIC CITY)/CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE, NJ to THE BRIDGE OF HOPE, INC. for $65,000.
MBM TEXAS VALLEY LLC has closed on the sale of Tejano KBUC (SUPER TEJANO 102.1)/RAYMONDVILLE, TX, and News-Talk KURV-A/EDINBURG, TX and MBM RADIO LAREDO LLC has closed on the sale of Regional Mexican KBDR (LA LEY 100.5)/MIRANDO CITY, TX and its booster in LAREDO and Top 40/Rhythmic KNEX (HOT 106.1)/LAREDO to GRUPO MULTIMEDIOS ESTRELLAS DE ORO S.A. de C.V.'s LEADING MEDIA GROUP CORP. for $6 million.
UNIDOS NOW has closed on the transfer of low power FM WUDN-LP (RADIOUNIDOS 101.1)/SARASOTA, FL to the SCHOOL DISTRICT OF MANATEE COUNTY, FL.
ARMIDA A SAILLE has closed on the sale of K290BV/ABILENE, TX to GUERRERO ENTERTAINMENT, LLC for $15,000. The primary station is KMXO-A/MERKEL, TX.
And Executor DWILYNDA HUTH, widow of station owner TOM HUTH, has closed on the sale of News-Talk KMYC-A-K282BS/MARYSVILLE, CA to E. E. FRIESEN for $50,000