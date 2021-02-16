Exclusive Analysis From Anthony Acampora

This week's data from ANTHONY ACAMPORA, Partner MUSICRUNCH/RADIOCRUNCH and MEDIABASE Charts Consultant:

Top 40: Ariana Grabs Top 2 Spots; Olivia Rodrigo Top 5; Ritt Momney Top 10; Bieber 'Anyone' Top 15; Ava Max, All Time Low Top 20

* ARIANA GRANDE has the top two spots as "34+35" moves 2*-1* and is up 750 spins

* Meanwhile, "positions" remains at #2 - as she is the first artist to do so since SHAWN MENDES did with "Senorita" and "If I Can't Have You"

* OLIVIA RODRIGO continues her surge up the chart as "drivers license" moves 9*-5* and is up 2732 spins in its 5th week on the chart

* New artists are performing very well right now as RITT MOMNEY goes 11*-9* with "Put Your Records On," and is +1210 spins

* THE WEEKND is up 1426 spins with "Save Your Tears" as it jumps 14*-12*

* JUSTIN BIEBER's "Anyone" goes top 15, moving 17*-15* and is +511 spins

* AVA MAX vaults into the top 20 in her third week with "My Head & My Heart," up 22*-17* and is up 1760 spins (that's over 3600 spins in two weeks)

* ALL TIME LOW are scoring at multiple formats - as the long running #1 Alternative hit "Monsters," featuring BLACKBEAR moves 21*-18* and is +627 spins

* JASON DERULO & ADAM LEVINE climb 27*-22* with "Lifestyle" at +968 spins

* DUA LIPA has the top debut at 34* with "We're Good," entering with 1167 spins

* YUNG GRAVY, FOUSHEE, and GLASS ANIMALS also debut

Rhythmic: Pop Smoke #1 For 4th Week; CJ Top 3; Saweetie/Doja, The Weeknd Top 10; Ariana, Yung Bleu/Drake, Erica Banks Top 15

* POP SMOKE scores a 4th week at #1 with "What You Know Bout Love"

* CJ goes top 3 with "Whoopty," moving 4*-3* and +410 spins

* SAWEETIE lands another top 10 hit with "Best Friend," featuring DOJA CAT, up 12*-8* and +540 spins

* THE WEEKND is top 10 with "Save Your Tears," up 11*-10* and is +330 spins

* ARIANA GRANDE vaults 16*-11* with "34+35," up 675 spins

* YOUNG BLEU and DRAKE go top 15 with "You're Mines Still," climbing 17*-14* and +305 spins

* Up 389 spins and entering the top 15 is ERICA BANKS with "Buss It," up 18*-15*

* CARDI B soars 35*-17* in her second week with "Up," at +1553 spins

* BRS KASH also goes top 20 with "Th***t Baby (Go Baby)," moving 21*-18* and is +233 spins

* FAT JOE, DJ KHALED & AMORPHOUS enter the top 20, up 23*-20* with "Sunshine (The Light,") and is +608 spins

* POOH SHEISTY scores a double digit jump, up 40*-29* with "Back In Blood," featuring LIL DURK, up 238 spins

* JUICE WRLD has the top debut at 36* with "Bad Boy," featuring YOUNG THUG, up 272 spins

* 50 CENT, DABABY, and MASKED WOLF also debut

Urban: BRS Kash New #1; Megan Runner Up; Internet Money Top 5; CJ, Toosi Top 10

* BRS KASH takes over the top spot, climbing 2*-1* with "Th***t Baby (Go Baby)," up 141 spins

* MEGAN THEE STALLION is the runner up at Rhythmic and Urban with "Body," moving 5*-2* and is up 121 spins

* INTERNET MONEY goes top 5 with "Lemonade," featuring GUNNA, DON TOLIVER and NAV, rising 6*-5* and +194 spins

* CJ hits the top 10 with "Whoopty," moving 11*-9* and is +152 spins

* TOOSII goes top 10 too with "Love Cycle," featuring SUMMER WALKER, up 12*-10* and +114 spins

* LIL BABY is top 15 with "On Me," up 16*-13* and +369 spins

* MONEY MU goes top 15 as well with "Hittin'," featuring MONEYBAGG YO, up 18*-14* and +227 spins

* JACK HARLOW hits the top 15 too with "Tyler Herro," moving 17*-15*

* Four songs move inside the top 20, led by POP SMOKE's "What You Know Bout Love," soaring 28*-17* and +741 spins

* MEGAN THEE STALLION climbs 23*-18* with "Cry Baby," featuring DABABY, up 23*-18* and is +453 spins

* ERICA BANKS "Buss It" goes 21*-19* and is +243 spins

* The fourth new top 20 entry belongs to MORRAY with "Quicksand," up 24*-20* and +355 spins

* Just outside the top 20, is this week's largest chart gain as "Up" by CARDI B moves 35*-21* and is +951 spins

* SPOTEMGOTTEM surges 40*-30* with "Beat Box," up 409 spins

* NIPSEY HUSSLE & JAY-Z enter the chart at 32* with "What It Feels Like," at 1194 spins

* DABABY debuts at 35* with "Masterpiece" - with a gain of 408 spins

* EARTHGANG (featuring WALE), and MULATTO (featuring LIL BABY) also debut

Hot AC: 24kGoldn #1; AJR Runner Up; Taylor Top 10; Olivia Surges; Derulo/Levine, McRae Top 20

* Due to a calculation issue with last weeks chart, the MEDIABASE Published Hot AC chart may have incorrectly reflected spin trending on a few songs

* Several of those are listed below

* 24KGOLDN and IANN DIOR claim a #1 at Hot AC with "Mood," up 3*-1* and +251 spins - the song solidfying itself as a multi-format chart topper

* AJR is trying to do the same as "Bang" moves 4*-2* and is +198 spins

* TAYLOR SWIFT has another top 10 with "Willow," up 11*-10* and +128 spins

* OLIVIA RODRIGO leaps 15*-11* with "drivers license," up 737 spins

* JASON DERULO and ADAM LEVINE go top 20, moving 21*-19* with "Lifestyle" at +377 spins

* TATE MCRAE is top 20 with "You Broke Me First," moving 22*-20* and +288 spins

* LANY's "If This Is The Last Time" goes 23*-22* and should've trended at a +2 spins (it incorrectly said -14 spins)

* AVA MAX soars 36*-28* with "My Head & My Heart," up 190 spins

* BRYNN ELLIOTT goes top 30 with "Tell Me I'm Pretty," moving 35*-30* and +104 spins

* DUNCAN LAURENCE has the top debut at 36* with "Arcade" and is +47 (the Published chart said +37)

* MACHINE GUN KELLY & BLACKBEAR enter at 37* with "My Ex's Best Friend" at 37* at +43 spins

* A big debut at 40* for SAM FISCHER with "What Other People Say," featuring DEMI LOVATO, up 113 spins

Active Rock: Royal Blood Holds Top Spot; Mammoth WVH Top 3; Papa Roach Top 5; Pretty Reckless Top 10

* ROYAL BLOOD holds top spot for a 2nd week with "Trouble's Coming"

* MAMMOTH VHH enters the top 3 with "Distance," up 4*-3* and is +78 spins

* PAPA ROACH is back inside the top 5 with "The Ending," rising 6*-4* and +160 spins

* PRETTY RECKLESS is top 10 with "And So It Went," climbing 12*-9* and +138 spins

* AC/DC hit the top 15 with "Realize," moving 17*-14* and are up 79 spins

* FOO FIGHTERS also go top 15 with "Waiting On A War," up 20*-15* and increase 263 spins

* SEETHER hit the top 20 with "Bruised And Beyond," rising 25*-20* and are +192 spins

* A DAY TO REMEMBER move 34*-30* with "Everything We Need," up 101 spins

* ESCAPE THE FATE also land a triple digit spin gain, moving 38*-31* with "Invincible," featuring LINDSEY STIRLING, at +123 spins

* AYRON JONES has the top debut at 36* with "Mercy" at +135 spins

* MACHINE GUN KELLY debuts at 39* with "Bloody Valentine"

Alternative: Cage New #1; Glass Animals Top 5; Foos, Kid Laroi Jump 200+ Spins; Huge Debut For Blanco/Marshmello/Joy

* CAGE THE ELEPHANT takes the top spot with "Skin And Bones (Mix 2020,)" up 2*-1* and +185 spins

* GLASS ANIMALS enter the top 5 with "Heat Waves," moving 6*-5* and is up 118 spins

* FOO FIGHTERS are +223 spins with "Waiting On A War," climbing 15*-13*

* THE KID LAROI is +207 spins and moves to 16* with "Without You"

* BENNY BLANCO, MARSHMELLO, and VANCE JOY team for "You," scoring a huge debut at 19* - with a spin gain of 494

* DAYGLOW vaults 32*-23* with "Close To You," up 245 spins

* BLACK PUMAS enter at 26* with "Colors," up 403 spins

* MOD SUN score a debut at 30* with "Flames," featuring AVRIL LAVIGNE, up 196 spins

* BLUE OCTOBER, BAD SUNS, and DES ROCS also land debuts

Triple A: #1 Has A New 'King'; Cannons Top 5; I Don't Know, Foo Fighters Top 10

* KINGS OF LEON take over the top spot with "The Bandit," up 2*-1* and are +47 spins

* CANNONS go top 5 with "Fire For You," up 6*-5*

* I DON'T KNOW HOW BUT THEY FOUND ME enter the top 10, rising 11*-7* with "Leave Me Alone," and are +52 spins

* FOO FIGHTERS go top 10 with "Waiting On A War," up 13*-8* and +70 spins

* WEEZER soars 22*-12* with "All Of My Favorite Songs," up 125 spins

* NATHANIEL RATELIFF scores a big jump into the top 15 with "Redemption," moving 27*-15* at +74 spins

* The top debut goes to BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN, who enters at 16* with "Ghosts"

* JULIEN BAKER goes top 20 with "Faith Healer," up 26*-18*

* DISPATCH also enters the top 20 with "May We All," rising 24*-19*

* ILLITERATE LIGHT and DEVON GILFILLIAN debut at 21* with "Freedom"

* JON BATISTE and ZACH BRYAN debut

