Sportscaster LINDSAY CZARNIAK is the host of a new podcast for SONY MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT mixing music and sports celebrities. “THE ARTIST AND THE ATHLETE WITH LINDSAY CZARNIAK” debuts TODAY with BRAD PAISLEY and CLAYTON KERSHAW paired up; future episodes will include ALANIS MORISSETTE with DANICA PATRICK, longtime CUBS fan EDDIE VEDDER talking with ANTHONY RIZZO, the AVETT BROTHERS with JIMMIE JOHNSON, two LUKES (COMBS and KUECHLY), Gospel star KIRK FRANKLIN talking with RAY LEWIS, and many more.

"One of the things I love most about this show is the candid nature of hearing these stars from the world of sports and music compare stories and experiences from on and off the field,” said CZARNIAK, who hosted "PLAYERS," a podcast featuring Country stars talking about sports, for CADENCE13 in 2018-2020. “This feels more like a conversation with a surprisingly authentic vibe between these guests that is unique and ultimately really relatable and entertaining." The new show was previewed at last FALL's IAB PODCAST UPFRONT.

