POPSUGAR has partnered with iHEARTRADIO on a new pop culture podcast, "NOT OVER IT." The show, hosted by POPSUGAR's BECKY KIRSCH and ZAREEN SIDDIQUI, debits TODAY (2/16) and is the fifth podcast arising from POPSUGAR parent GROUP NINE MEDIA's 2019 partnership deal with iHEARTMEDIA. Season one will consist of 50 episodes posted weekly on TUESDAYS.



“In 2021, we know audio-first platforms will continue to be an important way to stay connected to our massive loyal audience of modern women,” said POPSUGAR Founder/Pres. LISA SUGAR. “It’s why we are so excited to launch our first iHEARTRADIO podcast and extend our editors’ pop culture expertise in a new, engaging format.”

