THE BIG LEAD is reporting that baseball reporter/analyst BUSTER OLNEY has reached agreement on a multiyear contract extension with ESPN.

OLNEY, the former NEW YORK TIMES, SAN DIEGO UNION-TRIBUNE, BALTIMORE SUN, and NASHVILLE BANNER sportswriter who serves as field reporter for ESPN SUNDAY NIGHT BASEBALL, hosts the "BASEBALL TONIGHT" podcast for ESPN AUDIO. He joined ESPN in 2003 and the SUNDAY night baseball telecasts in 2011.

