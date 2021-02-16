Podcast Version

The long-running television series "UNSOLVED MYSTERIES" is coming to podcasting with the launch on WEDNESDAY (2/17) of a weekly podcast version produced by the TV show's creators COSGROVE/MEURER PRODUCTIONS and distributed via ENTERCOM's CADENCE13 podcast network. Voice actor STEVE FRENCH narrates the true crime/paranormal series based on the TV show, currently streaming on NETFLIX.

Co-Creator/Exec. Prod. TERRY DUNN MEURER said, “We are honored to collaborate with CADENCE13 to introduce UNSOLVED MYSTERIES to the podcast world, and we are thrilled to reach a new audience of mystery solvers in this space. Our hope is always that these cases can be solved.”



“We couldn’t be more thrilled to partner with COSGROVE/MEURER to bring the pioneering and renowned UNSOLVED MYSTERIES into the podcast space,” said CADENCE13 Chief Content Officer CHRIS CORCORAN. “We’re proud to expand C13’s powerful lineup of premium offerings with this one-of-a-kind series.”

