iHeartRadio Promos Top Media Monitors Top 10 National Radio Advertisers Chart For February 8-14
MEDIA MONITORS' top 10 national radio advertiser chart for FEBRUARY 8-14 saw iHEARTRADIO promos top the list, with last week's leader, the CDC (CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL), falling to third place. iHEART's podcast promo push for "LONGSHOT: RETURN MAN," a co-production with MCCLATCHY and the ROCK HILL HERALD, fell from eighth to ninth place.
The top 10:
- iHEARTRADIO (#2 last week: 63821 instances)
- PROGRESSIVE (#3; 55874)
- CDC CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL & PREVENTION (#1; 54677)
- INDEED (#6; 38898)
- BANK OF AMERICA (#5; 38188)
- MACY'S (#7; 36761)
- BABBEL (#4; 36079)
- GEICO (#10; 30944)
- LONGSHOT: RETURN MAN PODCAST (#8; 30757)
- MCDONALD'S (#9; 28995)