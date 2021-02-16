iHeart Tops Chart

MEDIA MONITORS' top 10 national radio advertiser chart for FEBRUARY 8-14 saw iHEARTRADIO promos top the list, with last week's leader, the CDC (CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL), falling to third place. iHEART's podcast promo push for "LONGSHOT: RETURN MAN," a co-production with MCCLATCHY and the ROCK HILL HERALD, fell from eighth to ninth place.

The top 10:

iHEARTRADIO (#2 last week: 63821 instances) PROGRESSIVE (#3; 55874) CDC CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL & PREVENTION (#1; 54677) INDEED (#6; 38898) BANK OF AMERICA (#5; 38188) MACY'S (#7; 36761) BABBEL (#4; 36079) GEICO (#10; 30944) LONGSHOT: RETURN MAN PODCAST (#8; 30757) MCDONALD'S (#9; 28995)

