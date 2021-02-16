Former 'Kevin & Bean' Co-Host to Lead New Afternoon Drive Show

MERUELO MEDIA Classic Rock KLOS/LOS ANGELES has announced that legendary co-host of the longtime KROQ/LOS ANGELES “KEVIN & BEAN SHOW," KEVIN RYDER, is joining the KLOS team to host a new afternoon show, “KEVIN & SLUGGO” featuring current KLOS personality SLUGGO debuting this THURSDAY, FEBRAUARY 18th at 3p (PT).

After 30 years as co-host of “KEVIN & BEAN SHOW," RYDER said, “I’m happy KLOS has lowered their standards just enough for me to slip in. Everyone at the station, starting with HEIDI AND FRANK in the morning, are having fun, and love the music they’re playing. I’m happy to be working in the afternoon, with my longtime friend SLUGGO, because one of us needs to be able to use the English language sufficiently. Plus, I need my beauty sleep to remain at the top of the modeling game. I’m looking forward to reconnecting with listeners and having fun on the air in L.A. again!"

“We’re doubling-down on ‘live and local’ with one of the very best in our craft,” said MERUELO MEDIA President/CEO OTTO PADRON. “Bringing KEVIN RYDER on-board was a no-brainer, as this is the type of bold and disruptive move that delivers compelling voices and relevant content to our very deserving listeners. We welcome KEVIN and his legion of loyal fans to the KLOS MERUELO MEDIA family!”

KLOS PD KEITH CUNNINGHAM said, “Great talent and content are king. If we’re not providing both, we’ll become irrelevant. KEVIN is laugh out loud funny, an A-List content creator, hall of famer, this market loves him, and adding him to the team and partnering him with SLUGGO completes what I consider to be the most powerful and entertaining on-air lineup in all of SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA.”

« see more Net News