The ALLIANCE FOR WOMEN IN MEDIA and its FOUNDATION (AWM/F) has announced the members of its 2021 Board of Directors.

THE WEISS AGENCY EVP HEATHER COHEN will serve as Chair, with HALLMARK's CROWN MEDIA FAMILY NETWORK Chief Communications Officer ANNIE HOWELL as incoming Chair, SUTTON BUTTON PRODUCTIONS LLC VP/CEO KEISHA SUTTON-JAMES as immediate past Chair, legal consultant JOYCE FITCH as Treasurer, and MATRIX SOLUTIONS CRO BRENDA HETRICK as incoming Treasurer.

The new members of the AWM board include CLEAR CHANNEL OUTDOOR SVP/Marketing KENETTA BAILEY; VICE MEDIA, LLC SVP/Global News and Special Projects MARSHA COOKE; and TWIN CITIES PBS Chief Content Officer MELISSA WRIGHT. New to the Foundation board are NCTA VP/Assoc. General Counsel SVETLANA GANS; consultant MIKE MCVAY; former CBS Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer JOSIE THOMAS; and KATZ RADIO GROUP Pres. CHRISTINE TRAVAGLINI.

Continuing as Directors at Large of AWM are HETRICK; ESPN's KATINA ARNOLD; TVB's ABBY AUERBACH; EVERYWOMAN STUDIOS' ABBY GREENSFELDER; THE WALTER KAITZ FOUNDATION's MICHELLE RAY; the CENTER FOR TALENT INNOVATION's SANDRA RICE; SOUNDEXCHANGEs ESTHER-MIREYA TEJEDA; and the CBC's KATHERINE WOLFGANG, with RADIOINK's DEBORAH PARENTI continuing as a Director at Large of the Foundation. COHEN, HOWELL, and MCVAY will continue as Chairs of the GRACIE AWARDS.

“The role of the AWM and Foundation boards is to lead our organizations and industry as we recognize, connect and educate women in all facets of media. We have a true working Board,” said AWM/F Pres. BECKY BROOKS. “As AWM celebrate its 70th anniversary this year, it has never been more important to have strong, insightful leadership. This year’s new directors have voiced their dedication to donating time and resources to guide these organizations to the next level. We are thrilled to have these talented, accomplished women joining our leadership for the next two years.”

