Longtime music journalist and VANITY FAIR Contributing Editor LISA ROBINSON will host a new weekly live show on SIRIUSXM VOLUME starting TOMORROW (2/17). "CALL ME WITH LISA ROBINSON" will air WEDNESDAYS at 7p (ET).

THE AZOFF COMPANY Chairman/CEO IRVING AZOFF, who serves as Exec. Producer of SIRIUSXM VOLUME's "UNMANAGABLE," said, “LISA is, and always will be the force of nature in rock journalism. She is one of those rare individuals who has done it, lived it and is still around to talk about it. She will be a welcome addition to the SIRIUSXM juggernaut."

SIRIUSXM Pres./Chief Content Officer SCOTT GREENSTEIN added, “LISA ROBINSON is legendary in music journalism. Her captivating stories and tales of what it’s like to interview some of the greatest artists of our time, will bring listeners deep inside the world of rock and roll.”

