PALOMA PEREZ, most recently Communications Director for former Rep. XOCHITL TORRES SMALL (D-NM), has been named Press Secretary at the FCC.

“Communicating clearly with the American people and ensuring we have respectful and honest engagement with the media is fundamental to our responsibilities as public servants,” said Acting FCC Chairwoman JESSICA ROSENWORCEL. “PALOMA is an excellent addition to our team -- as I saw firsthand in my most recent visit to NEW MEXICO. Her strategic communications skills and experience will be a great resource to our team. I’m especially excited to work with her on ways we can better engage with the Spanish-speaking news media and the communities they serve.”

