Fine, No Fine

The FCC rescinded its proposed fine against one licensee for a late license renewal application but issued another proposed fine against a different licensee for the same infraction.

The Commission canceled the Notice of Apparent Liability proposing a $3,000 fine against WILLTRONICS BROADCASTING for a late license renewal application for Country WFLQ (Q-100)/FRENCH LICK, IN. The licensee had requested and received an extension of its filing date, which the Media Bureau mistakenly failed to note when proposing the fine.

But PILGRIMS JOURNEY, INC. is now facing a $1,500 fine for a late license renewal application for low power FM WPJI-LP/HOPKINSVILLE, KY. The station missed its APRIL 1, 2020 deadline, filing on MAY 19th, and told the Commission that it was unaware of the deadline because the licensee's former president died.

And MISSOURI VALLEY BROADCASTING, INC. is the latest licensee to reach a Consent Decree with the Commission over failure to upload political advertising records to the online public file of Country KMMO-A-F/MARSHALL, MO, agreeing to adhere to a compliance plan but not facing a fine.

