ENTERCOM is seeking a Country Content Coordinator, a job it is describing as "the conduit between ENTERCOM national programming and our local radio stations." Candidates must have at least three years of audio production experience, be specifically versed in ADOBE AUDITION, and need to be located in one of the following cities: CHICAGO, DALLAS, DETROIT, GREENSBORO, KANSAS CITY, LOS ANGELES, MIAMI, NEW YORK, NORFOLK, RICHMOND or SEATTLE.

According to the job description, "The ideal candidate exhibits great communication and task management skills, can quickly and efficiently coordinate content needs from our local markets to our network talent, as well as distribute audio content back to our local radio stations for later playback. Duties also include deployment of format-wide promotions and initiatives, distributing localized audio promos and other content to support our national efforts, along with preparing recap materials. This is a full-time, five-day per week position. (May need to be on call for weekend, special programming, etc)."

Find more information, and apply here.

