Nichols (Photo: s_bukley/Shutterstock.com)

NASHVILLE-based QUARTZ HILL RECORDS used a COUNTRY RADIO SEMINAR attendee welcome video to reveal that it has added JOE NICHOLS to its roster. The video promises a new song, "Homerun," coming from NICHOLS this summer. The Country veteran joins a roster that already includes newcomers NATE BARNES and BEN GALLAHER.

NICHOLS launched his career on UNIVERSAL SOUTH RECORDS in 2002, then worked with QUARTZ HILL founder BENNY BROWN at RED BOW RECORDS beginning in 2013, after charting one song with SHOW DOG NASHVILLE. He has notched five #1 singles in his career: "Brokenheartsville," "Tequila Makes her Clothes Fall Off," "Gimmie That Girl," "Sunny And 75" and "Yeah."

Last AUGUST, NICHOLS launched an hour long monthly show on SIRIUSXM’s Y2Kountry channel, titled “JOE’s Place” (NET NEWS 8/3/20).

« see more Net News