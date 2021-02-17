Loop Media Inc.

LOOP MEDIA, a provider of video streaming services for businesses and consumers with its own branded music and entertainment channels and curated playlists, will have its music video app on all ROKU devices.

The LOOP app on ROKU will deliver six of LOOP MEDIA’s music video channels streaming 24/7: 2021 HITS LOOP, PARTY LOOP, HIP HOP LOOP, 80s LOOP, 90s LOOP and COUNTRY LOOP. ROKU customers will also have access to a huge selection of LOOP MEDIA’s music video library, with over 300 playlists for multiple genres, moods, and decades.



The LOOP app is now also available for iPHONE, ANDROID and all leading smart TV platforms. Retail businesses can also entertain their customers using the LOOP PLAYER, a small set-top box that plays LOOP MEDIA's growing collection of over 500,000 music, film, TV, sports and gaming videos.



LOOP MEDIA co-founder/CEO JON NIERMANN commented, “ROKU is a fantastic new partner for us and a testament to the quality and appeal of our new linear channels and music video app. They have one of the largest user bases, so those 43 million users will now have access to our premium content, which we are confident will add even more reasons for people to enjoy their ROKU viewing experience.”

« see more Net News