K-Bull 93

CUMULUS Country KUBL (K Bull 93)/SALT LAKE CITY's morning show, "LEXI & BANKS," celebrated VALENTINE'S DAY with listeners by collecting cards of love and encouragement for U.S. troops serving around the world. The show crushed its original goal of 10,000 cards in two weeks, collecting more than 20,000 cards that will be sent overseas.

A FACEBOOK video highlighting their success can be found here.

« see more Net News