Jimmy Harney

JIMMY HARNEY has been named Head Of Publicity for ALLEN KOVAC's BETTER NOISE RECORDS.

He will be responsible for a roster that includes music and films from ESCAPE THE FATE, PAPA ROACH, ALL GOOD THINGS, AWOLNATION, HYRO THE HERO, CORY MARKS, TOMMY LEE, MOTLEY CRUE, TEMPT, ISLANDER and more.

Prior to his appointment, HARNEY worked as an account executive at SUNSHINE SACHS, where his clients included ALICIA KEYS, JANET JACKSON, RAPSODY, NICKELBACK, JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE, CAROLINE JONES, MAETA, REBEN VINCENT, among others.

Commented HARNEY< "While I’m sad to leave the wonderful team over at SUNSHINE SACHS, I’m excited to start my new role at BETTER NOISE MUSIC."

Reach JIMMY at jimmy@betternoise.com.

