Trahern (l), Rascal Flatts (r)

COUNTRY RADIO BROADCASTERS (CRB) officially welcomed the Country radio and music communities to "CRS: 2021: The Virtual Experience" TODAY (2/16) with its opening "CRS Honors" ceremony. CAPITOL NASHVILLE's MICKEY GUYTON kicked off the four-day virtual conference with a performance of the national anthem, immediately followed by a virtual mash-up of artists and Country radio staffers reciting the Pledge of Allegiance in unison.

CRB Pres./Board of Directors and TOWNSQUARE MEDIA SVP/Programming KURT JOHNSON then presented the 2020 CRB President's Award to COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION CEO SARAH TRAHERN, who said in her acceptance, "Our music family has had a tough year, but we as an industry support each other and will come back strong ... I count the days until I can thank you in person [for the support] and celebrate the great Country music ahead of us."

BIG MACHINE LABEL GROUP Pres./CEO SCOTT BORCHETTA then took the virtual stage to present BIG MACHINE RECORDS' trio RASCAL FLATTS with the CRS Artist Career Achievement Award, first announced last year.

"It's just been an incredible journey," shared the trio's JOE DON ROONEY in his acceptance. "In a lot of ways, to me, Country radio and you broadcasters are much like the fourth member of RASCAL FLATTS. You've played our music, you're our lifeline to the fans and you have been from day one. So, I want to thank you. We love you guys."

"Truly, the biggest and most essential part of our career has been Country radio," said lead singer GARY LeVOX. "[We're] so honored and so thankful for this award ... I cannot thank each and every one of you enough for taking a chance and playing RASCAL FLATTS music."

"You guys have been there every step of the way for us. You've championed us, you've supported our music and you've literally been our mouthpiece to the entire world, and that is no small thing," concluded bassist JAY DeMARCUS. "Thank you for being on this journey with us over the last 20 years."

Due to the pandemic, the 2020 COUNTRY RADIO HALL OF FAME Induction ceremony, where the CRB President’s Award and Artist Career Achievement awards are historically given, could not be held, so these awards were given out virtually during "CRS 2021."

Voiceover pro STEVE KAMER is serving as the official "voice of "CRS 2021," announcing each of the events throughout the conference.

