Congrats To Jack & Sara Springer!

Next MONDAY, FEBRUARY 22nd marks the 30 Year Anniversary of CLEVELAND-based TEKNICOLOUR MARKETING SERVICES. JACK SPRINGER started the company in 1991 and his wife, SARA (A.K.A. SANDY DOWNS) joined in 1995 and they are having a blast 24/7 running the business together. They were both previously in CLEVELAND bands and now are helping break Alternative bands.

JACK's record career began while working as a manager at MELODY LANE RECORDS in LAKEWOOD. He began his National Record Promotion career in 1976 and witnessed the lurid side of record promotion in the 70’s before mov from PROGRESS RECORD DISTRIBUTORS in CLEVELAND (who had ABC, MOTOWN, A&M, 20TH CENTURY FOX, STIFF RECORDS among others). Landing as Head Of Pop Promotion for the music world magnate, MIKE CURB, SPRINGER spent six years in LOS ANGELES. He moved back to CLEVELAND to be closer to his family and launched TEKNICOLOUR MARKETING SERVICES. INC with a phone and a fax machine in a small office above the FLAT IRON CAFE in the historic CLEVELAND FLATS before moving into the WORLD FAMOUS AGORA concert venue. In his 50 year career, JACK has worked with these highly esteemed ROCK AND ROLL HALL OF FAME inductees: BEASTIE BOYS, DAVID BOWIE, JIMMY CLIFF, ELVIS COSTELLO, GREEN DAY, THE POLICE, THE PRETENDERS, RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS, REM, LOU REED, STEELY DAN, CAT STEVENS, THE TEMPTATIONS, TOM PETTY, U2, STEVIE WONDER, ZZ TOP, and NINE INCH NAILS.

“It’s all about our 6 R’s – ROCK AND ROLL, RADIO, ROLLERCOASTERS, RELIGION, RACING AND ARRRRRRRGH, MATEY,” said JACK SPRINGER.

ALL ACCESS SVP/Strategy, Music Formats, Alternative Editor SHAWN ALEXANDER interviewed JACK & SARA this week on Alternative 10 Questions. JACK noted, "Back in the day, DAVE SHOLIN (GAVIN REPORT from years ago) had schooled me and sent me a list of the Top 99 excuses programmers use. He told me to memorize it and I did -- never really had to use most of them -- it was just fun talking to folks." Check out the 10 Questions interview here.

