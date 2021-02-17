Shane Gibson

BUFFALO HALL OF FAME radio DJ SHANE GIBSON, better known as SHANE BROTHER SHANE, died in VIRGINIA on MONDAY (2/15) at age 78.

GIBSON began his radio career in 1962 at KFWB in LOS ANGELES, moving to MONTANA a year later to work at several stations across the state. In 1967, he traveled cross country to WCOG in GREENSBORO, NC, replacing JACK ARMSTRON as DJ and PD. Shortly after that, he headed back west to KGA in SPOKANE, WA, and then KMAK in SALT LAKE CITY, UT in 1969.

GIBSON arrived in BUFFALO in 1973, where he came in second place after doing a one show audition at WKBW for the “Great AMERICAN Talent Hunt.” Several months later he replaced the winner as the KB night man. He continued to work in BUFFALO at WYSL in 1974, then WGR until 1985, leaving as PD. He was brought back by the RICH family as PD again until 1989.

SHANE received many honors, including being rated the #1 jock in AMERICA by BILLBOARD in 1965 while working at KUDI in GREAT FALLS, MT. Gibson moved back to RICHMOND, VA to once again work at WLEE until finally leaving radio and joining the PGA in 2002. He was also a golf instructor in RICHMOND, VA.

Remembered SANDY BEACH of SHANE's first day at WKBW, "I broke SHANE in. He was an over the top guy. He was never judged the same way as other people were."

BEACH recalls hearing that SHANE wore a costume on the radio, a pair of jeans with 'SHANE" inscribed on one of the legs.

Noted BEACH, "His on-air presentation was always different than anybody else. He didn't copy anyone else, he was an original. In days where a lot of people had their favorite disc jockey and tried to copy them, he was his own man."

GIBSON was inducted into the BUFFALO BROADCASTERS HALL OF FAME in 2011.

SHANE's wish was to be interred with his mother in MONTANA.

