The Kid LAROI

UTA has signed multiplatinum Australian rapper, singer, songwriter, and producer THE KID LAROI.



Over the past 15 months, THE KID LAROI. has taken the hip-hop world by storm, starting with his JULY 2020 debut mixtape "F*ck Love," peaking at #3 on the Billboard Hot 200. His most recent single “Without You” has ascended to #52 on the Hot 100 chart and certified gold by the RIAA. It also reached #2 on the AUSTRALIAN charts and has been certified platinum by the MC in CANADA. He is currently working on his debut studio album.



Previously, his song “Go” with JUICE WRLD was certified platinum by the RIAA and peaked at #52 on the Hot 100 in 2019. He gained mainstream popularity outside AUSTRALIA with his single “Let Her Go” earlier that year.



THE KID LAROI has amassed a rapidly expanding social media fan base, with more than 27.2 million monthly listeners on SPOTIFY, making him the 77th most- streamed artist in the world on the platform.



He is signed to GRADE A/COLUMBIA/SONY and is managed by PETER JIDENWO, BRANDON "LIL BIBBY" DICKINSON and GEORGE DICKINSON.

