The WALL STREET JOURNAL is reporting that iHEARTMEDIA has agreed to acquire TRITON DIGITAL from THE E.W. SCRIPPS CO. for $230 million. SCRIPPS acquired TRITON for $150 million in 2018; the acquisition bolsters iHEART's aggressive moves into podcasting and streaming, adding infrastructure for advertising insertion, programmatic sales, and measurement.

The report indicates that TRITON will continue to offer its services to clients other than its owner.

