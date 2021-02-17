Exec, Board Additions

TUNEIN has revamped its executive lineup under new CEO RICHARD STERN and has added six new members to its Board of Directors.

Among the new appointments, RAUKTEN ADVERTISING CTO PAUL BRODY has been named TUNEIN's CTO; EYEVIEW CEO ROB DEICHERT has joined TUNEIN as Chief Revenue Officer; AMAZON Principal Product Mgr., Kindle Content JOE KING is on board as Chief Product Officer; and TUNEIN Head of Legal YASMIN COFFEY has been promoted to Chief Legal Officer. KEVIN STRALEY remains Chief Content Officer.

The six new board members include entrepreneur ERIC BOTTO; YEXT CFO and former PANDORA CFO STEVE CAKEBREAD; entrepreneur SUKHINDER SINGH CASSIDY; LERER HIPPEAU VENTURES Entrepreneur in Residence and former BUZZFEED, CRITEO, and HUFFINGTON POST President GREG COLEMAN; INNOVATION ENDEAVORS and MARKER LLC founding partner RICK SCANLON; and INNOVATION ENDEVORS Partner HARPINDER SINGH. INNOVATION ENDEAVORS recently made an investment in TUNEIN.

“TUNEIN’s mission to reinvent radio for our connected world has been greatly accelerated during this unprecedented time when live audio has quickly become a trusted companion for millions of new listeners adjusting to the new normal,” said STERN. “I’m proud to welcome a distinguished group of senior leaders and board members to TUNEIN who will help us build on the incredible momentum of 2020 to drive innovation and growth at a global scale.”

