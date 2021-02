Babin

COX MEDIA GROUP SVP/Head of Radio ROB BABIN has joined the Radio Board of the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS (NAB).

BABIN's appointment by Radio Board Chair DAVE SANTRELLA was one of three board appointments for the NAB; COX MEDIA GROUP Pres./CEO DAN YORK joined the Television Board, as did AMERICAN SPIRIT MEDIA FOX affiliate WDBD-TV/JACKSON, MS VP/GM RAMONA ALEXANDER.

« see more Net News