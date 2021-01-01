More Actions

The FCC has proposed a $1,500 fine against X-STATIC ENTERPRISES, INC. for a late license renewal application for low power FM WXEI-LP/CRESTVIEW, FL. The deadline for the renewal application was OCTOBER 1, 2019, but the station did not file until JANUARY 31, 2020, a day before its license was to expire and with no explanation given.

In addition, two more licensees have entered Consent Decrees with the Commission over failure to comply with the rules requiring political advertising documents to be uploaded to station online public files. The latest Consent Decrees, requiring implementation and adherence to a compliance plan but with no fines attached, are with JOMAST CORPORATION (Classic Hits KMZN-A and Country KBOE-F/OSKALOOSA, IA) and ZIMMER RADIO OF MID-MISSOURI, INC. (Country KFAL-A/FULTON, MO; Top 40 KTXY (Y-100)/JEFFERSON CITY, MO; Country KCLR-F (CLEAR 99)/BOONVILLE, MO; AC KZWV (101.9 THE WAVE)/ELDON, MO).

