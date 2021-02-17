Limbaugh

RUSH LIMBAUGH, the talk radio host who redefined the format during his over thirty years in syndication, has died after a battle with lung cancer. He was 70.

LIMBAUGH, a member of the NATIONAL RADIO HALL OF FAME and the NAB HALL OF FAME, began his radio career as a disc jockey at KGMO-A in his hometown of CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO and then, under the air name "JEFF CHRISTIE," at WIXZ-A (1971-73) and KQV-A (1973-74)/PITTSBURGH; he hosted at KUDL and KFIX/KANSAS CITY before going into sales for the KANSAS CITY ROYALS.

Resuming his career at KMBZ-A/KANSAS CITY in 1983 under his real name, he moved to KFBK-A/SACRAMENTO in 1984, where his success led to former ABC RADIO Pres. ED MCLAUGHLIN bringing him to NEW YORK in 1988, first with a local show at WABC-A and then in syndication via MCLAUGHLIN's EFM MEDIA (which LIMBAUGH dubbed the "Excellence in Broadcasting Network," or "EIB") and, later, PREMIERE NETWORKS.

He hosted a syndicated TV show in 1992-96, wrote several books, and briefly appeared on ESPN's MONDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL before exiting in controversy.

LIMBAUGH was revered by conservatives but his views and commentaries drew criticism from many quarters and he was involved in several controversies over the years, from claiming that MICHAEL J. FOX was faking the extent of his Parkinson's disease and calling law student SANDRA FLUKE, an opponent of insurance coverage mandates against contraception, a "Prostitute" to issuing misinformation on the COVID-19 coronavirus, which he termed "the common cold," and the 2020 election, about which he spread President TRUMP's false claims of fraud. He was also known for charitable work raising funds for the LEUKEMIA AND LYMPHOMA SOCIETY, the TUNNEL TO TOWERS FOUNDATION, and the MARINE CORPS-LAW ENFORCEMENT FOUNDATION.

