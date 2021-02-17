-
Gaither Music Group Promotes And Adds Team Members
-
GAITHER MUSIC GROUP expanded its international brand and digital platforms in 2020 and goes into 2021 with a series of staff promotions and new hires.
MELISSA CHAMBERS has been named Sr. Dir./Operations and Production
CELESTE WINSTEAD is promoted to Sr. DIr./Content and Marketing
HANNAH FRANKLIN is upped to Digital Marketing Manager
BEN BINNER becomes Digital Streaming Manager
MEGHANN WRIGHT joins GAITHER MUSIC GROUP as Dir./Marketing
ADRIENNE KELLEY comes aboard as Social Media Specialist
SKYE OVERSTREET joins as Digital Streaming Specialist
GAITHER MUSIC GROUP Pres. PAUL SIZELOVE commented, "The past two years have been filled with marketplace transition, catalog acquisition and brand expansion. Our team has worked together to respond to an ever-changing music business landscape, creating new and exciting ways to take this music to the world. We are pleased to congratulate our team members who are the backbone of what we do as we celebrate tremendous growth; and we are excited to welcome these new team members who will help us achieve great things as we move forward."
Melissa Chambers - Celeste Winstead - Hannah Franklin - Ben Binner
Meghann Wright - Adrienne Kelley - Skye Overstreet