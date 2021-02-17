Promotions & Hires

GAITHER MUSIC GROUP expanded its international brand and digital platforms in 2020 and goes into 2021 with a series of staff promotions and new hires.

MELISSA CHAMBERS has been named Sr. Dir./Operations and Production

CELESTE WINSTEAD is promoted to Sr. DIr./Content and Marketing

HANNAH FRANKLIN is upped to Digital Marketing Manager

BEN BINNER becomes Digital Streaming Manager

MEGHANN WRIGHT joins GAITHER MUSIC GROUP as Dir./Marketing

ADRIENNE KELLEY comes aboard as Social Media Specialist

SKYE OVERSTREET joins as Digital Streaming Specialist

GAITHER MUSIC GROUP Pres. PAUL SIZELOVE commented, "The past two years have been filled with marketplace transition, catalog acquisition and brand expansion. Our team has worked together to respond to an ever-changing music business landscape, creating new and exciting ways to take this music to the world. We are pleased to congratulate our team members who are the backbone of what we do as we celebrate tremendous growth; and we are excited to welcome these new team members who will help us achieve great things as we move forward."



Melissa Chambers - Celeste Winstead - Hannah Franklin - Ben Binner

Meghann Wright - Adrienne Kelley - Skye Overstreet

