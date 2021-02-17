Warner Music Nashville

WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE (WMN) hosted its third annual “WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE LUNCHEON” at "CRS 2021: The Virtual Experience" TODAY (2/17). The digital performance lineup included headliners DAN + SHAY as well as BRETT ELDREDGE, COLE SWINDELL, DREW PARKER, IAN MUNSICK, MICHAEL RAY, ROBYN OTTOLINI and SHY CARTER. All artists were introduced by a different WMN staffer, bringing familiar faces, besides the artists, to viewer screens and creating a more personalized experience.

WMN CEO JOHN ESPOSITO closed out the luncheon addressing viewers and thanking them for their attendance and looking forward to next year. "Our mission in 2021 is to focus and prioritize even more, and make sure we aren't overwhelming you with releases, but giving you the absolute best of the best," he said. "I sure hope next year we can all be in the grand ballroom together and enjoy the WARNER WEDNESDAY CRS Luncheon. Until then, thank you for all you do for our amazing artists."

