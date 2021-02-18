Alicia Keys (Photo: DFree / Shutterstock.com)

YOUTUBE ORIGINALS revealed its slate of new and returning original programming at the TELEVISION CRITICS ASSOCIATION’s (TCA) 2021 WINTER PRESS TOUR. The new slate showcases the global platform's commitment to partnering with YOUTUBE Creators, musicians and artists to tell stories centered on music, personalities, learning and families.

Among the announcements: a new untitled project featuring GRAMMY-winning singer-songwriter, producer, best-selling author and entrepreneur ALICIA KEYS; “Supreme Courts,” starring rapper and basketball lover QUAVO as he explores communities around the country through the lens of local streetball courts; new installments of “Bear Witness, Take Action,” which will continue the movement on racial justice to evoke change and protect BLACK lives; and “K-Pop Evolution,” a docuseries premiering MARCH 31st revealing the past, present and future of the $10 billion dollar industry.

Joining already announced second seasons of EMMY nominated series “Glad You Asked,” “RetroTech,” “Could You Survive The Movies?,” hit BRAZILIAN series, “Whindersson: Próxima Parada,” and a second interactive special with popular YOUTUBE Creator MARLPLIER, the global platform also revealed a season two green light of the EMMY-winning series “Create Together” hosted by JOSEPH GORDON-LEVITT.

“Black Renaissance," which premieres FEBRUARY 26th, celebrates the contributions of BLACK HISTORY makers who shaped the world with powerful performances, history breaks and inspirational calls-to-action from living legends about the Black creatives and artists who have fueled change, produced by DONE+DUSTED..

“DEMI LOVATO: Dancing with the Devil," premieres MARCH 23rd, a four-part docuseries exploring every aspect that led to LOVATO’s nearly fatal overdose in 2018, and her awakenings in the aftermath. The series is directed and executive produced by MICHAEL D. RATNER and produced by OBB PICTURES and SCOOTER BRAUN's SB PROJECTS.

SUSANNE DANIELS is YOUTUBE's Global Head Of Original Content, with ALEX PIPER as Head Of Unscripted for YOUTUBE ORIGINALS and NADINE ZYLSTRA as Head Of Family, Learning and Impact for YOUTUBE ORIGINALS..

