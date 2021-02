New Saga Soft AC

SAGA COMMUNICATIONS has unveiled Soft AC W298CA/WPVQ-HD2 (EZ 107.5)/GREENFIELD, MA. The station, which covers the lighter side of '70s, '80s and '90s, along with some select currents has debuted with 10,000 commercial-free songs.

Sister station, AC WHAI/GREENFIELD, MA PD/morning host NICK DANJER is handling EZ 107.5 PD duties.

« see more Net News