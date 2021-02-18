Big Changes At KILO & KRXP

BAHAKEL COMMUNICATIONS Active Rock KILO and Alternative KRXP/COLORADO SPRINGS, CO are making several staff and on-air lineup changes starting on MONDAY, FEBRUARY 22nd including current KILO MD/Midday personality SHAWN ROCK moving over to do middays at KRXP where she's been PD the last two years. Moving over from his role as KILO Promotions Dir. and taking over KILO APD/MD duties, will be 17 year station veteran SID BLACK, who will continue rocking afternoons on KILO.

Additional staff announcements include KRXP Promotions Dir./Afternoons CATE CARRIER adding the RXP MD duties, KRXP night talent EMILY NIXX moving to KILO middays and taking over Promotion duties under RXP morning personality SUMMER JUSTICE, who will add KILO/RXP Promotion Coordinator to her current News Dir. title.

Other moves include KILO weekend personality NICK MILLER taking over nights on KILO, and KILO/KRXP Production Dir. ANDY CROWL sliding into RXP nights.

KILO/KRXP GM JASON JANC said, "We're thrilled to be able to constantly expand our Live and Local legacy with KILO and KRXP in COLORADO SPRINGS. To be able to promote our own while at the same time making an already talented on-air, programming and promotions lineup even stronger speaks volumes. We couldn't be more excited about our opportunities moving forward."

