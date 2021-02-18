Tap Money

ALL ACCESS has learned that PD TAP MONEY has exited URBAN ONE/RADIO ONE Urban WHTA (HOT 107.9)/ATLANTA.

MONEY told ALL ACCESS, “The opportunity to run one of the most iconic brands in radio has been awesome in the 12 plus months here at WHTA. We relaunched a new lineup that is destined to win. We gave a voice to the voiceless during the civil unrest and we played a huge role in turning GEORGIA blue.

“I want to thank TIM DAVIES and DEREK HARPER for the amazing opportunity and I owe a huge debt of gratitude to COLBY COLB. I’m looking forward to my next opportunity to shine. I can be reached at Tapmoney@gmail.com."

