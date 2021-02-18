Gregory (Photo: Facebook)

ALPHA MEDIA Country WCCQ/JOLIET, IL PD/morning host ROY GREGORY has departed the station after 28 years. He posted the news to FACEBOOK YESTERDAY (2/17), writing, “TODAY, after 28 years of service, I was told my employment with WCCQ was terminated. I've given my heart and soul to the radio station and know I've always gone above and beyond what's been asked of me. I stand tall and proud crafting this once non-rated radio station, putting my mark and hard work into to it. Goodbye old friend. I feel like I've lost a member of my family.”

CHICAGO media writer ROBERT FEDER reports that, “His termination follows a bankruptcy filing last month by parent company ALPHA MEDIA. Until a replacement is named, weekend host ANTHONY KORIS will be filling in.”

GREGORY added in his FACEBOOK post, “I’m not sure what the next chapter brings for me, but I will approach it with everything I have, the way I took each day at WCCQ.”

