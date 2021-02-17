Stern (Photo: s_bukley / Shutterstock.com)

A caller to SIRIUSXM's HOWARD STERN show has been arrested for arson after he admitted on the air to setting his apartment on fire.

CBS affiliate WCAX-TV/BURLINGTON, VT reports that MARK SHAW of BARRE CITY, VT told police that the DECEMBER 3rd fire was accidentally set when he knocked over a candle, but on STERN's show, he said he set the fire, causing about $75,000 in damage, and admitted to lying to the police about the incident. SHAW was arrested WEDNESDAY (2/17).

« see more Net News