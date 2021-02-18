Sadler

Country artist SAMMY SADLER has signed with BFD/AUDIUM NASHVILLE. The TEXAS-based artist will release new music starting in MARCH, with a series of singles leading up to his forthcoming album release on FRIDAY, MAY 7th. The album will feature solo tracks as well as duets, with the first single being "The Church On Cumberland Road" featuring SHENANDOAH's MARTY RAYBON. In addition to BFD/AUDIUM NASHVILLE, SADLER has brought on 117 PUBLICITY and PLATINUM CIRCLE MEDIA for publicity and digital, respectively.

“SAMMY SADLER is one of Country music’s greatest discovered/undiscovered gems," said BFD/AUDIUM NASHVILLE GM CHUCK RHODES. "Crystal clear vocals and a dynamic entertainer, SAMMY has partnered with some of NASHVILLE’s greatest Country legends for his newest project, '1989,' chronicling hits from the year he survived the ‘Murder On MUSIC ROW.’ I am so proud to be connected again with SAMMY in 2021 and cannot wait for Country music fans far and wide to experience this amazing album.”

“I’m so excited to return to BFD/AUDIUM NASHVILLE with BOB FRANK and CHUCK RHODES to release my new album for the world to hear," said SADLER. "This is the music I grew up on and what I believe is some of the greatest music that was produced and made. To be able to record with some of the original artists of that era is an honor and very humbling. They are true legends."

