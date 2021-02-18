Sold

EDWARD C. DISTELL (DISTELL MEDIA GROUP) is selling Silent KZGD-A/SALEM, OR and Regional Mexican KCKX-A/STAYTON, OR to IGLESIA PENTECOSTAL VISPERA DEL FIN for $50,000 and $20,000, respectively.

In other filings with the FCC, applying for STAs were IHM LICENSES, LLC (KPEZ/AUSTIN, mistakenly filed under KHFI-F/GEORGETOWN-AUSTIN, TX, operation of KPEZ from KHFI auxiliary facility due to TEXAS storms and power outages) and TEMPLE OF POWER (KYEN-LP/ENNIS, TX, temporary operation from auxiliary site after losing licensed site).

AMERICAN FAMILY ASSOCIATION has filed for a Silent STA for KBCX/BIG SPRING, TX due to its tower collapsing in the TEXAS ice storms.

And CALVARY RADIO NETWORK, INC. has closed on the sale of Silent WVWG/SEELYVILLE, IN to BETHEL BAPTIST CHURCH for $35,000.

