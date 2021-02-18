October Dates Set

The NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS and RADIO ADVERTISING BUREAU have set OCTOBER 13-14, 2021 for this year's RADIO SHOW convention in LAS VEGAS. This year's event and a spinoff of the annual SALES AND MANAGEMENT TELEVISION EXCHANGE are being held in conjunction with the main NAB SHOW this year, which will run OCTOBER 9-13. Registration will open in early SUMMER.

NAB Pres./CEO GORDON SMITH said, “We are excited to bring these popular events under the NAB SHOW umbrella in 2021, offering a unique experience that is both familiar and new at the most comprehensive convention of its kind.”

RAB Pres./CEO ERICA FARBER added, “The RAB is looking forward to bringing broadcasters together with our partners for a compelling and new RADIO SHOW experience in 2021.”

