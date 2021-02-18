Entercom Joins As Promotional Partner

ENTERCOM has teamed up with the ISLAND TIME MUSIC FESTIVAL as a promotional partner for the four-night event, taking place virtually from WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 24th through SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 27th. ENTERCOM's 19 Country stations will provide artist interviews, online exposure and on-air coverage of the event. Additionally, they will rebroadcast the festival in MARCH as a one night, "best of" charity concert on their digital platforms.

“We’re proud to leverage our national scale and resources to support children in need through the 12th annual ISLAND TIME MUSIC FEST,” said ENTERCOM Country Format Captain TIM ROBERTS. “Radio has the unwavering ability to serve as a lifeline for the communities it serves in times of need, and we look forward to using our collective voice as part of this event.”

The musical festival was created in 2009 to fund the LITTLE YELLOW SCHOOL HOUSE for special needs children on MEXICO's ISLA MUJERES. Past ISLAND TIME MUSIC FEST funds have helped the school now have six classrooms, full-time teachers and 63 students. Tickets for this year's event are available here.

"ENTERCOM has a rich history of dazzling charitable events," said ISLAND TIME's SKIP BISHOP, a music industry veteran. "They’ve shown over and over again the power of radio for doing great things. It’s been a tough year for so many and we didn’t have the option to cancel the festival because the musicians' performances literally drive the funding for the school each year. And in a sea of virtual events, we’ve been scrambling to make this year’s concert as big as we can. Then we got the call from ENTERCOM simply saying, 'How can we help?'”

As previously announced (NET NEWS 1/12), festival performers include: LEE BRICE, JAKE OWEN, LOCASH, RUNAWAY JUNE, A THOUSAND HORSES, VINCE GILL, LISA LOEB, BLACKBERRY SMOKE, TRIGGER HIPPY, AMERICAN YOUNG, MAGGIE ROSE, EMILY WEST, LOVE AND THEFT, TANGO, SHELLY PEIKEN, LEVI HUMMON, LJ, LEWIS BRICE, NICK NORMAN, ROB HATCH, THEM VIBES and more.

