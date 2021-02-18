Monk

COUNTRY RADIO HALL OF FAME member and SIRIUSXM personality CHARLIE MONK was awarded the COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION's JOE TALBOT Award TODAY (2/18), during CRS 2021 in NASHVILLE. The award recognizes outstanding leadership and contributions to the preservation and advancement of Country music values and traditions.

“If you know CHARLIE, you know why he’s called the Mayor of MUSIC ROW,” said CMA CEO SARAH TRAHERN. “His tireless passion for Country music and everything our industry represents is contagious. He has always been a champion of moving this genre forward.”

"JOE is one of my favorite people in the entire world,” said MONK of the award's late namesake. “I can’t believe I might be lost for words, but I am truly honored because of this man. Probably anything that I might have accomplished, he touched it at some point. His whole family are friends, and I am truly honored.”

MONK is the ninth recipient of this award since it was first presented in 2001. Prior recipients include: JANETTE CARTER, KITTY MOON EMERY, MERLE HAGGARD, ALAN JACKSON, GEORGE JONES, LOUISE SCRUGGS, MARTY STUART and JOE TALBOT.

