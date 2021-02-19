Lite 96.3's Tim Nixon (c) Spreads The Love--And Money

MacDONALD GARBER BROADCASTING AC WLXT (LITE 96.3)/TRAVERSE CITY-PETOSKEY, MI designated WEDNESDAY (2/17) Random Acts Of Kindness Day and then did just that--spreading some love all over NORTHERN MICHIGAN.

LITE BREAKFAST SHOW host MARK ELLIOTT launched the fun, doling out free coffee at a local coffee shop, and presenting donations to a number of area non-profits. Afternoon guy TIM NIXON hit the road and delivered flowers to a listener who was personally struggling. He also bought dinner for a local grocery store worker, honored a teacher, surprised a young mother by buying her groceries, and took special LITE 96.3 cookies to local EMS heroes. The station got sponsors involved, and two local heath care workers got a staycation at a local resort as a reward for all their hard work. Local packaging company, THE BOTTLE CREW, helped LITE donate over $7,000 to local food banks.

WLXT OM DIANE HANSELL said “It was an event that really fits our brand and everyone involved felt really great putting smiles on peoples’ faces. We are making it an annual event.”

