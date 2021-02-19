The Recording Academy

THE RECORDING ACADEMY has brought aboard RAY STARCK as VP Digital Strategy. heading up Editorial, Digital Media Production and the Product teams and responsible for content strategy and website management. STARCK will report directly to Chief Operating Officer BRANDEN CHAPMAN, focusing on web content and consumer interaction.

Said CHAPMAN, "We're excited to introduce RAY to the RECORDING ACADEMY as VP/Digital Strategy. His experience in applying technology to business practices will bring us sustainable growth and positive change. We're in the midst of an incredibly transformative time at the ACADEMY and the addition of RAY will keep us nimble as we move into a new era. With such an impressive background and a wide range of expertise, we are excited to see our organization grow."



STARCK boasts more than 20 years of digital experience as VP/eCommerce, Digital Media & Retail Technology at TRINA TURK, VP/Product Management at FOX NETWORKS GROUP and Senior Product Director at YAHOO MEDIA GROUP. He most recently headed eCommerce & Digital Technology at FIORE MANAGEMENT LCC, advising c-suite executives and consulting on product management, ecommerce and retail trends to deliver tactical analyses on digital transformation. He is also an Advisory Board Member at PALOMAR COLLEGE, participating on the Digital Communication & Design Board of Directors to define course curriculum, technologies, platforms, and direction of digital technologies.

