-
Triton Digital Webcast Metrics Rankers For November Led By iHeart Again
February 19, 2021 at 1:20 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
TRITON DIGITAL has released its global and U.S. WEBCAST METRICS RANKERS for NOVEMBER.
iHEARTMEDIA NETWORK remained in the top spot for GLOBAL and U.S. sales for 6a-midnight MONDAY through SUNDAY and U.S. 6a-8p weekdays. As for publishers, iHEARTRADIO led across the board, with PRISA RADIO, TALPA RADIO, NPR MEMBER STATIONS, and RADIO.COM rounding out the GLOBAL top 5 for both weekdays and full weeks, and NPR, RADIO.COM, and CUMULUS STREAMING NETWORK in third through fourth place for weekdays and full weeks; EMF took fifth place for the full week and UNIVISION in fifth for weekdays.
See the charts here.