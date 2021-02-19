November Rankings

TRITON DIGITAL has released its global and U.S. WEBCAST METRICS RANKERS for NOVEMBER.

iHEARTMEDIA NETWORK remained in the top spot for GLOBAL and U.S. sales for 6a-midnight MONDAY through SUNDAY and U.S. 6a-8p weekdays. As for publishers, iHEARTRADIO led across the board, with PRISA RADIO, TALPA RADIO, NPR MEMBER STATIONS, and RADIO.COM rounding out the GLOBAL top 5 for both weekdays and full weeks, and NPR, RADIO.COM, and CUMULUS STREAMING NETWORK in third through fourth place for weekdays and full weeks; EMF took fifth place for the full week and UNIVISION in fifth for weekdays.

See the charts here.

