Bandzoogle

Musicians have earned over $13 million through BANDZOOGLE since the pandemic began in commission-free sales of digital music, merch, livestream tickets, fan subscriptions, digital multimedia, and tip donations through their websites.

Over the past year, BANDZOOGLE rapidly responded to the changing needs of independent musicians amid the COVID-19 pandemic. New feature launches included commission-free live stream ticket sales, a tip jar for commission-free donations during live streams, expanded website integrations for live streams including TWITCH and CROWDCAST, a pay-what-you-want fan subscriptions pricing option, and an integration with print-on-demand merch service PRINTFUL.

Commented BANDZOOGLE VP/Business Development DAVE COOL, “While much of the industry continues to focus on streaming revenues, in the DIY and direct-to-fan world, it's about engaging with your biggest fans and giving them every opportunity to support your career,.And we're seeing that with our members. By allowing fans to support their careers directly, whether it's buying music or merch, tickets to a livestream, or simply making a donation, the data shows how generous fans can be if given the option to do more than simply stream your music.”

