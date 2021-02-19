Fugitive

ROYCE BROACASTING owner ED STOLZ is now, according to a federal court order, a fugitive from justice.

Judge JESUS BERNAL issued the order, which imposes a $10,000 fine for each day he does not surrender, based on the bench warrant for STOLZ's arrest for failing to comply with the court's order to sign over the bank accounts of Top 40 KREV-F (92.7 REV THE REVOLUTION)/ALAMEDA-SAN FRANCISCO, Top 40 KRCK/MECCA-PALM SPRINGS, CA, and Top 40 KFRH (104.3 NOW FM)/NORTH LAS VEGAS to receiver LARRY PATRICK and provide all financial paperwork for PATRICK to operate the stations.

PATRICK is selling the three stations to VCY AMERICA, INC. for $6 million, and STOLZ has claimed that the assignment of a receiver should be withdrawn and the stations left in his control, asserting that he has adequately complied with the court order by depositing funds with the court. STOLZ lost control of the stations after losing a suit filed against him in U.S. District Court for the Central District of CALIFORNIA (Eastern Division) by music publishers over failure to pay music royalties.

« see more Net News